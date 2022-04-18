TN Table Tennis Player Dies in Road Accident in Meghalaya Before National Meet

Vishwa Deenadayalan, a table tennis player from Tamil Nadu, died and three of his teammates were injured in a road mishap in Meghalaya, the police said.
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
The taxi, in which the four players were travelling, collided with a 12-wheel truck in Ri-Bhoi district, injuring them critically. Vishwa died on the way to Nongpoh Civil Hospital.
The three other injured players were rushed from Nongpoh to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.
Doctors at the NEIGRIHMS said that their condition was stable and that they were out of danger.
Vishwa's parents and other family members will travel to Shillong for the handover of his mortal remains.
The teenagers had won several junior, sub-junior, and cadet titles in the country and abroad.
The Meghalaya Table Tennis Association also condoled the sudden death of the young paddler.
