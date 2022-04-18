TN Table Tennis Player Dies in Road Accident in Meghalaya Before National Meet

The three other injured players were rushed from Nongpoh to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

Doctors at the NEIGRIHMS said that their condition was stable and that they were out of danger.

Vishwa's parents and other family members will travel to Shillong for the handover of his mortal remains.

The teenagers had won several junior, sub-junior, and cadet titles in the country and abroad.