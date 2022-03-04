Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC to Hear Plea Against Bail to Ashish Mishra on 11 March

The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 March, agreed to hear on 11 March a plea filed by the family members of the farmers who were mowed down by a car belonging to Ashish Mishra, in Lakhimpur Kheri, challenging bail granted to him by the Allahabad High Court.

Mishra is the son of Union Minister and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the family members, mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

Bhushan said the other accused in the matter are also moving the high court seeking bail, citing the order granting bail to Mishra.