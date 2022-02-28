Tata vs Cyrus: Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Cyrus Mistry's Plea After 10 Days

The top court, in its 15 February order, said: "Applications seeking exemption from filing affidavits are allowed. Applications seeking oral hearing of the Review Petitions are allowed. List the Review Petitions on Wednesday, 9 March, 2022."

Justice Ramasubramanian, in his dissenting opinion, said:

"With utmost respect, I regret my inability to agree with the order. I have carefully gone through the Review Petitions and I do not find any valid ground to review the judgment. The grounds raised in the Review Petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed."