Ration Cards Cancelled: Clueless Families Left in Lurch in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Gauriya village, at least 60-70 families are facing a crisis over the cancellation of their ration cards over the allegation that transactions related to the sale and purchase of ration took place in the beneficiaries' district cooperative bank accounts.
However, the villagers are clueless about the said bank accounts and the transfer of money.
Puneet Kumar, a villager, said that when he inquired about the reason for the cancellation of his ration card, he was told that transactions worth Rs 6,56,000 took place from his bank account for the procurement of ration.
“We cannot even imagine that amount of money. We are landless labourers,” says Vimal Shukla, a villager.
A case of fraud has been registered but the villagers allege that no investigations has been carried out yet. The villagers also alleged that they have been promised an investigation from the concerned authorities for four months now and that nothing has happened yet.
“They keep asking us for the same details but there has been no action,” says Shukla.
Kumar also says that even the politicians have ignored them.
