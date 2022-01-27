SC Asks Nitesh Rane to Surrender, Grants 10-Day Protection From Arrest

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 27 January, directed Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane, the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, to surrender before the trial court and seek regular bail in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged against him in Sindhudurg district last month and also granted him ten days protection from arrest.



Hearing the special leave petition filed by Rane challenging the Bombay Bombay High Court's order refusing pre-arrest bail to him, a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A S Bopanna disposed of the plea accordingly.



Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra appeared for Rane and Senior Advocate Dr A M Singhvi appeared on behalf of the Maharashtra government.