How Issue of OBC Political Reservation Affected Maharashtra Local Body Polls

The Supreme Court has entrusted the Backward Classes Commission with the responsibility of giving political reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.
The state governments will have to hand over the available data of OBCs to the commission. Whether OBC reservation can be given or not will be decided by the commission within the next two weeks. This decision has been taken only in view of the upcoming elections.
All political parties faced a big setback due to this. According to the last census figures, Maharashtra has about 52 percent OBC population, which can play an important role in making or breaking the equation of any party.
That is why political parties had demanded the postponement of the local body and municipal elections till the final decision on OBC reservation was taken.
Despite this, elections to 106 Nagar Panchayats and two Zila Parishads were held in Maharashtra, the results of which are being interpreted in many ways.
In such a situation, if we look at the election data that has come out, then the effect of local body elections on the politics of Maharashtra without OBC reservation becomes apparent.
Out of 106 Nagar Panchayats, the results of 97 has come out.
(The results of nine nagar panchayats of Gadchiroli will be out on 20 January)
25 Nagar Panchayats – Nationalist Congress Party (378 councillors)
24 – Bharatiya Janata Party (416)
18 – Congress (297)
14 – Shiv Sena (301)
16 – Other (262)
In the local body elections, the NCP has earned the maximum number of Nagar Panchayats, while the BJP has won the maximum number of councillors (seats).
The Congress stood at the third position, and despite having the chair of the chief minister, Shiv Sena has come at the fourth position. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, including the three parties in power, won the civic elections by winning 57 panchayats.
But despite fighting singlehandedly, the BJP has given a tough competition by winning 24 panchayats.
Accepting their victory, NCP's State President Jayant Patil attacked the BJP, saying that his party's workers have given a befitting reply to the BJP, which had called the NCP, a party of three-and-a-half districts. Meanwhile, BJP State President Chandrakant Patil has claimed the BJP to be the number one party.
At the same time, taking aim at the BJP’s old ally Shiv Sena, Patil said that in view of the increasing power of the NCP, joining the MVA government seems to be a losing deal for Shiv Sena.
Meanwhile, Congress State President Nana Patole described the performance of his party as satisfactory.
OBC leader Pankaja Munde from the BJP claimed that even after the cancellation of OBC reservation, the BJP fielded OBC candidates, due to which it won the maximum number of seats. There has been no reaction from any big leader of Shiv Sena on the results so far.
OBC researcher Prof Shravan Deore believes that like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, OBCs do not have a political option in Maharashtra. That is why OBCs get divided among all the parties in the state.
Further, he adds, it is natural for the BJP to win the maximum number of seats in this election as it has contested on the maximum number of seats.
However, among the three parties of the MVA, the NCP, which has a Maratha vote base higher than OBC, has got the maximum number of panchayats.
Apart from this, the issue of political reservation is important only for the candidates contesting not for the common folk. Its effect would have been seen if the reservation related to education and jobs would have been hurt.
In such a situation, the municipal elections held in Maharashtra acted as a litmus test for the issue of reservation.
The OBC reservation debate, which started with the Fadnavis government, had become a headache for the MVA government as well. In Maharashtra, elections are going to be held in a few months to the 28 Zila Parishads, 20 Municipal Corporations, and 282 Municipalities. It will be interesting to see how the new order on OBC reservation will affect them.
