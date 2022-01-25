Maharashtra: 7 Medical Students Including BJP MLA's Son Killed in Car Accident

Seven medical college students, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura in Wardha, Maharashtra, on Monday night, 24 January, the police said.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Seven medical college students, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura in Wardha, Maharashtra, on Monday night, 24 January, the police said.
The seven were first-year students of the Sawangi Medical College and had gone out for a late-night drive in a Mahindra Xylo car, reported The Indian Express. The police said that the driver lost control of the car, which then fell nearly 40 feet off a bridge.
"No other vehicle is involved in the accident. The Xylo car was moving from Devli to Wardha and was on an over-bridge when the driver lost control over the wheels, and the car hit the boundary wall and fell over the bridge," Babasaheb Thorat, assistant inspector of Sawangi police station, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Another police officer told the daily that all the occupants were thrown out of the car when the vehicle fell off the bridge. Hence, it was unclear who was driving.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the incident and announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)