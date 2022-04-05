SC Stays HC Order Directing Arya Samaj Weddings Be Under Special Marriage Act

The matter originated from a plea filed by an inter-caste couple in the high court in 2020, claiming they got married as per Arya Samaj tradition, and moved the court seeking direction to the state government to provide them protection.



The petitioner organisation denied the couple's claim in the high court and added that the organisation, which helped them marry, was not linked to it. A single bench judge at the high court in December 2020, issued specific directions to the Sabha to amend its guidelines to incorporate sections 5, 6, 7, and 8 of the Special Marriage Act, within a month. This verdict was upheld by a division bench of the high court in December 2021.