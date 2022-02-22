SC To Hear Plea Against Offline Exams for Classes 10 and 12 on 23 February

The Supreme Court of India. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Wednesday, 23 February, seeking urgent listing of a petition demanding the cancellation of physical exams for Classes 10 and 12, scheduled to be conducted by all the state boards, the CBSE, ICSE, and NIOS.
The plea, filed through advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, said many students under the CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and state boards had approached the petitioner, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, for issues they were facing regarding the board exams. It said they were directly affected by the outcome of this PIL.
Padmanabhan mentioned the matter on Tuesday for urgent listing before the bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar. The bench directed that an advanced copy of the petition be served on the CBSE.
The petitioners contended that their claim was genuine and it was essential to protect their fundamental rights of education under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
The plea urged the top court to issue directions to the authorities concerned to pass a notification regarding the alternate mode of assessment of students from Class 10, 11, and 12 of the CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and state boards, instead of offline exams.
It also appealed to the court to pass a direction to conduct an improvement exam for those who were not satisfied with internal assessment and further direction to constitute a committee to decide the formula of assessment of students, including compartment students, and declare the result within a time limit and deadline.
The second petitioner in the plea is the Student Union of Odisha. The plea has also included a list of students from various parts of the country who had approached Sahai regarding issues with the board exams.
