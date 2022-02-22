SC To Hear Plea Against Offline Exams for Classes 10 and 12 on 23 February

It also appealed to the court to pass a direction to conduct an improvement exam for those who were not satisfied with internal assessment and further direction to constitute a committee to decide the formula of assessment of students, including compartment students, and declare the result within a time limit and deadline.



The second petitioner in the plea is the Student Union of Odisha. The plea has also included a list of students from various parts of the country who had approached Sahai regarding issues with the board exams.