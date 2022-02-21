No Board Exams for Class 5, 8 in Haryana This Year: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government on Monday, 21 February, announced that board exams will not conducted for the 5th and the 8th grade in this academic session.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that board exams for the two classes will be held from the next session.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
