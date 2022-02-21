Lakhimpur Case: Kin of Deceased Farmers Move SC Against Ashish Mishra's Bail

A plea challenges Allahabad HC's bail order granted to Ashish Mishra
(Photo: The Quint)
The kin of farmers who were killed after a car belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra mowed them down in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021 approached the Supreme Court on Monday, 21 February, challenging Allahabad High Court's order granting Mishra bail, Bar and Bench reported.
Filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, the plea indicated that family was forced to move the apex court after the state of Uttar Pradesh failed to file an appeal in the matter.
The victims of the tragedy were obstructed from presenting evidence during the bail hearing, as their counsel was disconnected from the call on 18 January, it added, resulting in the victims barely making submissions.
The plea reportedly submitted further that the bail was granted without considering the "heinous crime" and "the position and status of the accused with reference to the victim and witnesses, the likelihood of the accused fleeing from justice".
Ashish Mishra, whose car was part of the convoy, had been arrested on murder charges.
(With inputs Bar and Bench.)
