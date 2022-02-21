Lakhimpur Case: Kin of Deceased Farmers Move SC Against Ashish Mishra's Bail

The kin of farmers who were killed after a car belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra mowed them down in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021 approached the Supreme Court on Monday, 21 February, challenging Allahabad High Court's order granting Mishra bail, Bar and Bench reported.

Filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, the plea indicated that family was forced to move the apex court after the state of Uttar Pradesh failed to file an appeal in the matter.