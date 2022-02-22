Supreme Court Appointed Panel Submits Interim Report in Pegasus Snooping Case

The Pegasus panel, appointed by the Supreme Court, is learnt to have submitted an interim report appraising the apex court about the progress on the probe, according to sources familiar with the development.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will take up the petitions in the matter on 23 February.

The panel had earlier said that only two people submitted their mobiles phones with it for forensic examination.