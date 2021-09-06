Hurricane Ida: 4 Indian-Origin People, 3 From Nepal Killed in New York Floods

Four people of Indian origin and a Nepali family of three have died in New York from the flooding caused by Hurricane Ida that battered the US.

Phamatee Ramskriet, 43, and her son Krishah, 22, drowned when their basement flat flooded in New York City on 1 September. Mingma Sherpa, 48, and Ang Gelu Lama, 52, and their son Lobsang Lama, 2, also drowned when the waters from the record-setting downpour in the city inundated their basement flat.