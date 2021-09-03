Fan Memes Flood on Twitter Following the Premiere of Money Heist Season 5

Money Heist Season 5 premieres on Netflix.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Netflix is back with the fifth and the final season of its popular crime thriller drama Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, in Spanish. The first part of the much-awaited drama was released today, on 3rd September and the second part is all set to release in December this year.
The devoted fans couldn't wait at all and were all set to binge-watch the entire show as soon as Netflix dropped it. Not to our surprise, Money Heist is even trending on Twitter right now and netizens are reacting with all kinds of hilarious memes.
Let's take a look at few of our favourite memes:
When are you planning to watch Money Heist?
