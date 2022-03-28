'Travesty of Justice': Muslim Personal Law Board Moves SC Over HC's Hijab Order

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment, which upheld the ban on hijab in classrooms, holding that the wearing of headscarves by Muslim women was not an essential religious practice.

The board has moved the top court along with two other petitioners namely, Munisa Bushra and Jaleesa Sultana Yaseen.

The plea said the high court judgment, while dismissing the petitions, has proceeded with erroneous reasons to address the issue.

The plea said: