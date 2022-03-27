‘Let a Girl Live the Way She Wishes’: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on Hijab Row

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
At a recent press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was asked about her opinion on the hijab ban and what she makes of it.
In her response, she said, "Honestly, why do you always target the woman? Even now, you're targeting me. When it comes to the Hijab too, you are targeting a woman. Let her live the way she wants to. Let her explore her potential. Let her fly."
She went on to say that she would prefer if the questions were about her own journey and how she overcame the hurdles in her life. "There are so many misconceptions about beauty pageants. 'It's just about you looking beautiful.' Absolutely not. That's just one percent of beauty pageants. It's about your confidence, it's about your voice, it's about your ideology, your personality and are you courageous enough to bring a difference in society. Yes, I am. That's why I'm sitting here."
