Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Govt Makes Uniform Compulsory for SSLC exams

The Karnataka government has made uniforms compulsory for students appearing for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or class 10 board exams beginning on Monday, 28 March, amid the ongoing hijab row in the state.

A circular issued by the Karnataka Department of Primary and Secondary Education on 25 March, said that students of government schools will have to appear in uniforms prescribed by the government. Private school students (aided and unaided) will have to wear the uniform prescribed by their respective school managements, the circular said.

Signed by V Srinivasamurthy, under-secretary of the primary and secondary education department, the circular cites the Government Order (GO) issued by the Karnataka government, on 5 February which allowed school managements and college development committees to decide on the dress code for students. The circular also said that the recent verdict by Karnataka High Court ratified the Government Order.