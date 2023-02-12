Man Accused Of Blasphemy Killed By Mob in Pakistan, Cops Suspended

What Happened: According to videos doing the rounds on social media, a violent mob purportedly entered the Nankana Sahib police station forcefully by jumping over the large gates, and launched themselves at a man who had allegedly been accused of “desecrating the Quran.” The mob also reportedly vandalised the police station.

Police spokesperson Muhammad Waqas told Reuters, Muhammad Waris had been taken into police custody on Saturday, soon after which a mob stormed the police station, dragged Waris out of there, allegedly stripped him of his clothes, tried to immolate him, and finally beat him to death using sticks and rods.

Waqas also told Reuters: