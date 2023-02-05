The Architect of Kargil War: Former Pak Dictator Pervez Musharraf Dies in Exile

Former Pakistan military dictator General Pervez Musharraf passed away in a Dubai hospital on 5 February after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

Musharraf, who served as the Pakistan Army chief and later as the military dictator of the country – calling himself the Chief Executive of Pakistan and the President – is known as the architect of the 1999 Kargil War and for derailing fledgling Pak-India conflict resolution talks.

Born in Delhi in undivided India on 11 August 1943, Musharraf grew up as the son of a career diplomat. His significant growing up years were spent in Turkey – whether it was nurture and the Istanbul years or his very nature and personality make up; but many decades later he started emulating Mustafa Kemal Ataturk when it came to executing his plans for Pakistan.