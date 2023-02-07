'Indian Army Engineered Siachen': What Musharraf Said About Impact on Pakistan

No. Why I rule it out because Pakistan maintains a deterrence capability in the conventional force. If Pakistan did not have that, then the possibility of nuclear confrontation was there. Because if Pakistan’s integrity is being compromised or at stake, then probably its government would obviously go for nuclear option to threaten India. But as long as Pakistan’s conventional forces have the deterrence which means that India cannot attack Pak because we have large forces.

And even if they attack, we have the capability of defending ourselves and may be even defeating the Indian forces if our strategy is correct with the conventional forces. Therefore, our unconventional modes will not arise. For 10 months when India was on our borders in 2002, we moved our troops to the border confronting each other, our nuclear weapons were not mated. It’s not like NATO or Warsaw Pact where (nuclear bombs) are mated with missiles ready to be fired for pressing a button. That is not a situation in Pakistan and India. The nuclear weapons are not mated with missiles with the delivery system. So, therefore, it is not what he is saying unless something happens that Pakistan’s integrity is at stake and India is doing that then, of course, danger of nuclear confrontation may be there.