No Proof That Glocal University Students Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans

Were pro-Pakistan slogans raised?: We found no evidence that could corroborate the claim that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised by the students.

Speaking to The Quint, several students and professors clarified that chants of 'Zaid sir zindabad', 'Monish sir zindabad', and 'Monish sir amar rahe' were raised. They clarified that the slogans were not related to Pakistan and were about the two professors who accompanied the students in the bus.

"The students raised slogans related to me and Zaid sir, nobody said 'Pakistan zindabad'. They were having fun in our presence," Monish, whose name could be heard in the video, said.

Zaid Choudhary (the other professor) added that the incident happened on 3 February, when they were travelling in a bus with around 40 students.