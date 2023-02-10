No Proof That Glocal University Students Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans
We reached out to the students and professors who said that they had raised slogans for their teachers.
A video showing several students raising slogans while sitting in a bus is going viral on social media with a claim that the students of the Glocal University in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh raised pro-Pakistan slogans.
Who shared it?: Along with social media users, news outlets like ABP News, Zee News Hindi, Times Now Navbharat, The New Indian, Dainik Bhaskar, Zee News Uttar Pradesh, UP Tak, Newsroom Post, ETV Bharat, and Amar Ujala shared this video. Right-wing outlet Op India, too, amplified the claim.
Were pro-Pakistan slogans raised?: We found no evidence that could corroborate the claim that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised by the students.
Speaking to The Quint, several students and professors clarified that chants of 'Zaid sir zindabad', 'Monish sir zindabad', and 'Monish sir amar rahe' were raised. They clarified that the slogans were not related to Pakistan and were about the two professors who accompanied the students in the bus.
"The students raised slogans related to me and Zaid sir, nobody said 'Pakistan zindabad'. They were having fun in our presence," Monish, whose name could be heard in the video, said.
Zaid Choudhary (the other professor) added that the incident happened on 3 February, when they were travelling in a bus with around 40 students.
What have the students said?: We also reached out to three other students, who study pharmacy at the university and were present in the bus at the time of the incident. While they requested anonymity, they told us that the claims are false and no slogans related to any other country were raised.
What can be heard in the video?: On slowing down the viral video, we were able to hear three different slogans, which were unrelated to Pakistan.
We heard, 'Zaid sir zindabad', 'Monish sir zindabad' and 'Monish sir amar rahe' in this version.
What about legal action?: Additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Saharanpur Suraj Kumar Rai told us that an FIR has been registered, but no arrests have been made so far.
He also added that the video is under the process of investigation.
Conclusion: While there is no confirmation or conclusion that the students had raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans, several news outlets ran the story with the claim that they did.
