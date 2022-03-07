SC Agrees to Hear Malayalam News Channel MediaOne's Plea Against Centre's Ban

The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 March, agreed to hear a plea filed by Malayalam news channel MediaOne challenging the Kerala High Court order, which upheld Centre's decision to not renew its telecast licence.

The Centre had cited national security grounds to justify the ban.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli agreed to list the petition for hearing on 11 March. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the petition before the bench seeking urgent listing.