SC Agrees to Hear Malayalam News Channel MediaOne's Plea Against Centre's Ban

The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 March, agreed to hear a plea filed by Malayalam news channel MediaOne challenging the Kerala High Court order, which upheld Centre's decision to not renew its telecast licence.
The Centre had cited national security grounds to justify the ban.
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli agreed to list the petition for hearing on 11 March. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the petition before the bench seeking urgent listing.
After a brief hearing, the Chief Justice said: "List it on Friday."
MediaOne had moved the top court after the Kerala High Court upheld the ban imposed on it by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali noted when certain issues with respect to the security of the state are concerned, the government is at liberty to decline to renew the permission granted, without disclosing the complete reasons for the non-renewal.
The high court on 2 March dismissed the appeals filed by the channel's management and journalists challenging a 9 February single-bench order, which refused to lift the ban.
