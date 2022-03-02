Kerala High Court Upholds Ban on Malayalam TV Channel MediaOne

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, 2 March, upheld a single-judge order on the ban on Malayalam TV channel MediaOne.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Chaly dismissed the news channel's appeal against the Union government's decision to stop its telecast by not renewing its licence over "security reasons."

"We have perused the confidential files and we are convinced that there is a threat to national security," the division bench of the Kerala High Court said on Wednesday, according to LiveLaw.

Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd, which operates MediaOne, had filed an appeal before the division bench after a single-judge bench of the high court had upheld the Union government's ban.