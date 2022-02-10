Actions Such as Stopping 'MediaOne' Telecast Impact Press Freedom: Kerala CM

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday had dismissed a petition filed by MediaOne, challenging the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's order barring its telecast after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not give security clearance for renewal of its licence.



Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the channel, had argued that under the relevant guidelines required to revoke the licence that had previously been granted to the channel, security clearance is mandated merely on the initial stage of grant of permission, and not at the renewal stage.



Further, he pointed out that the refusal to renew the license will be the death knell for the company and its 350 employees will be rendered unemployed.