6 Months On, Kashmiri Students Arrested for Hailing Pak T20 Win Finally Released

Six months after they were arrested in Agra for social media posts allegedly congratulating Pakistan for their win over India in the T20 World Cup, three Kashmiri students were finally released on the evening of Monday, 25 April.

The three engineering students – Showkat Ahmad Ghani, Arshad Yousuf Paul and Inayat Altaf Sheikh – had been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on 30 March, nearly one month ago.

However, with the court ordering them to furnish personal bonds with sureties for Rs 2 lakh, they had remained in jail while their families scrambled to find the money to secure their release.