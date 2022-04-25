6 Months On, Kashmiri Students Arrested for Hailing Pak T20 Win Finally Released

Image used for representational purposes.
Six months after they were arrested in Agra for social media posts allegedly congratulating Pakistan for their win over India in the T20 World Cup, three Kashmiri students were finally released on the evening of Monday, 25 April.
The three engineering students – Showkat Ahmad Ghani, Arshad Yousuf Paul and Inayat Altaf Sheikh – had been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on 30 March, nearly one month ago.
However, with the court ordering them to furnish personal bonds with sureties for Rs 2 lakh, they had remained in jail while their families scrambled to find the money to secure their release.
Speaking to The Quint earlier this month, Arshad's uncle Mohammad Yaseen Paul had explained the difficulties faced by his family – his father died when Arshad was just one year old, leaving behind his wife and three children – in trying to come up with the deposits and sureties.
“They don’t have any means of earnings, so it is going to be impossible to get together a hefty money of two lakh rupees in cash to pay as a surety deposit,” Yaseen had said.
Showkat's mother Hafeeza had told The Quint that she was ready to sell her house to ensure her son's release, "but who will buy our ramshackle house?”
The release of the three students on bail has also been held up while the jail authorities completed the verification process.
