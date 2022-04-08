It Looks Like There Is Taliban Rule in Rajasthan: State BJP President Poonia

Referring to the law and order situation in Rajasthan, Poonia said that in the last three years about seven lakh FIRs have been registered in the state which includes cases of mob lynching, communal violence and cases of crime against women.

"Chief minister Gehlot is responsible for disturbing the peaceful environment of Rajasthan. Without investigation he is giving a clean chit to the accused. He is making baseless allegations against BJP chief J P Nadda to save his chair," Poonia said.



Former union minister and BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "There is a fire inside Rajasthan and the state is burning. Things are getting worse there every day. We cannot remain silent if we see the state burning."



Poonia also stated that a BJP fact finding committee headed by deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan, Rajendra Rathore has submitted its report to the central leadership. "The violence was pre-planned. The police and local administration tried to save the accused," Rathore said.



A BJP delegation will meet the Rajasthan governor to demand a judicial enquiry into the Karauli violence.