Video From Rally in Karnataka Shared as Communal Clashes in Rajasthan's Karauli

A video showing a mob playing loud music and waving saffron flags in front of a mosque has gone viral with people linking it to the communal clashes that took place in Karauli, Rajasthan.

The claim comes in the backdrop of violence erupted in Karauli on Saturday, 2 April, when a bike rally taken out on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was met with stone-pelting as it passed through a market lane.

However, we found that the viral video was from Kolar, Karnataka. The mob was playing music and raising slogans in front of Hussaini Makan Masjid during a rally.