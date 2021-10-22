Haryana Got Honest Govt Under Leadership of Khattar: Prime Minister Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event on Thursday, 21 October organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the newly constructed Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute located in Jhajjar district praised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Addressing the participants, he said:
While inaugurating the Vishram Sadan through video conferencing, the Prime Minister praised the efficient working style of the Chief Minister and said the present state government only "thinks for the betterment of the state".
The Prime Minister said he has known Khattar for a long time, but after becoming the Chief Minister, he has outshone himself.
Thanking the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said the state will live up to the trust and expectations shown by the Central government and the Prime Minister and whatever responsibility would be given to Haryana will be fulfilled.