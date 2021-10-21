'India Scripts History': PM Modi as Country Administers 1 Billion COVID Vaccines

India has achieved the milestone of administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, 21 October, nearly nine months after the inoculation drive was initiated in January.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.