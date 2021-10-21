Haryana Police Registers FIR Against Singhu Border Lynching Victim

The Haryana police have registered an FIR against the Singhu border lynching victim, Lakhbir Singh, for allegedly desecrating Sikh holy book.

The 36-year-old deceased, Lakhbir Singh, who was found with his hand chopped off and strung up to a barricade at the Singhu border last week, has been booked under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, news agency PTI reported.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by one Balwinder Singh, at Kundli police station on 17 October, as per police sources quoted by PTI.