Delhi HC Junks Plea Over Lack of Popular Liquor Brands Like 'Royal Stag'

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 7 July, junked a plea seeking "relief" over the lack of stock of popular liquor brands such as "Royal Stag" in the national capital.



Refusing to entertain the plea, a bench of Justice Yashwant Varma warned of imposing a cost to the petitioner who is a habitual litigant approaching the court for petty issues.



Accordingly, counsel withdrew the plea.



The court said it has nothing to do with the plea as the popularity of a brand is a "subjective" concept and not something for the courts to adjudicate.