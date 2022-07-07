Delhi HC Junks Plea Over Lack of Popular Liquor Brands Like 'Royal Stag'

Image used for representation only
The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 7 July, junked a plea seeking "relief" over the lack of stock of popular liquor brands such as "Royal Stag" in the national capital.
Refusing to entertain the plea, a bench of Justice Yashwant Varma warned of imposing a cost to the petitioner who is a habitual litigant approaching the court for petty issues.
Accordingly, counsel withdrew the plea.
The court said it has nothing to do with the plea as the popularity of a brand is a "subjective" concept and not something for the courts to adjudicate.
On Monday, the high court dismissed another plea seeking directions to prohibit or control intoxicating drinks and drugs in the national capital and also to publish health warnings on liquor bottles similar to cigarette packets.
According to that plea, Delhi has a total of 280 municipal wards and until 2015, there were only 250 liquor shops, that is, on an average, one liquor shop in every ward and 30 wards without liquor shops.
