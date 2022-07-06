Delhi Police Moves High Court Challenging Ishrat Jahan's Bail in Riots Case

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 6 July, moved Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with the Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case, registered under FIR 59 of 2020.

She was granted bail by the trial court on 14 March this year, and was arrested on 26 February 2020.

The charges registered against Jahan include Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the stringent in Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 among other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).