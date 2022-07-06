'Ensure Continuous Supply of Sanitary Pads in Schools': High Court to Delhi Govt

Delhi High Court directed the government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins to girls studying in government-aided schools.
The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government on Wednesday, 6 July, to ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins – under its Kishori Yojana – for girls studying in government-aided schools.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the non-distribution of sanitary napkins, passed the order, Live Law reported.
SK Tripathi, government counsel, apprised the court that a fresh tender had been floated in this regard, and added that efforts were being made to finalise the same.
The court was also informed that the Delhi government had provided school authorities with funds to procure napkins from the government's e-marketplace.
The court further said that the Heads of Schools, Deputy Director of Education, and other officials have "been empowered and given sufficient funds to procure sanitary napkins from Government e-marketplace for distribution," Live Law reported.
Noting that the matter has been dealt with after an interim measure was put into place and that nothing survives in the petition, according to Live Law, the court disposed of the case.