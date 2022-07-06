'Ensure Continuous Supply of Sanitary Pads in Schools': High Court to Delhi Govt

The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government on Wednesday, 6 July, to ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins – under its Kishori Yojana – for girls studying in government-aided schools.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the non-distribution of sanitary napkins, passed the order, Live Law reported.