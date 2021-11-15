CBSE To Conduct Board Examinations in New Pattern From 16 November

Examination for the first term of Class 12 will begin from 16 Nov, while for Class 10 it will start on 17 Nov.
IANS
Breaking News
Published:

CBSE Term 1 board exams to be conducted in November-December 2021. Image used for representational purposes. 

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CBSE Term 1 board exams to be conducted in November-December 2021. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the board examinations in a new pattern, in which over 20 lakh students are set to appear.

Examination for the first term of Class 12 will begin from Tuesday, 16 November, while for Class 10 it will start on Wednesday, 17 November.

For assessing the students across the country, the examination will be held in two terms. Second term of the examination is expected to be held in March-April, next year.

According to the CBSE, this time, the students will be given 20 minute-reading time instead of 15 minutes. The first term will have Multiple Choice Questions and the duration for solving it is 90 minutes.

Also ReadCBSE Releases Admit Cards, Roll Numbers for Class X and XII Term 1 Exams

Students Are Required to Answer All Questions in the Question Paper

Every question will have four options, of which the student has to encircle the correct one. As every answer sheet will be scanned, no question can be left unanswered. Even if the students do not want to answer, then too, they will have to encircle an option provided for it.

Renowned educationist PS Kandpal said many examinations have been conducted on a similar pattern.

Class 10 student Dipti Sharma said: "It is nice that the examination is being held in two terms due to which the syllabus has also been divided, thus reducing stress."

"There is also curiosity about the new examination pattern," she said.

Twelfth standard student Umang Agarwal said, "There are many dilemmas as it is a new pattern of examination."

Another student Sanchita Dikshit said: "All have been told about the examination pattern, including the right way to answer a question."

"Am just waiting to appear in the examination with the new pattern," he said.

According to the CBSE, for Class 10 students, internal assessment marks have been divided into two parts — ten-ten each. Similarly for Class 12, it has been divided into 15-15 marks.

This time, the students have been given an option to appear in the examination centre of their choice, as due to COVID-19, many of them were displaced.

Many students are still at their native places while their schools are at other locations.

Also ReadCBSE Term-1 Exams: How To Fill OMR Sheets? When Will My Answer Be Finalised?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID Appropriate Behaviour Will Be Followed at All Exam Centers

COVID-appropriate behaviour will be followed at all examination centres. Only 350 students will be allowed at an examination centre and a distance of six feet will be maintained among them.

Every child and invigilator will have to wear a mask as per COVID-19 guidelines.

As per date sheet released by the Board, examination for minor subjects will be held from 16-17 November while for major subjects from 1 December.

For Class 12 students, the first examination will be of Sociology while last would be Home Science.

The examination, which will start at 11.30 am, will end at 1.00 pm. Major examinations for Class 10 will begin from 30 November and end on 11 December.

Date sheet for Class 12

3 December: English

6 December: Maths

7 December: Physical Education

8 December: Business Study

9 December: Geography

10 December: Physics

11 December: Psychology

13 December: Accountancy

14 December: Chemistry

15 December: Economics

16 December: Hindi

17 December: Political Science

18 December: Biology

20 December: History

21 December: Computer Science

22 December: Home Science

Date sheet for major subjects for Class 10

20 November: Social Science

2 December: Science

3 December: Home Science

4 December: Maths

8 December: Computer Application

9 December: Hindi

11 December: English

Also ReadCBSE Board Exam 2022: Term 1 Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Out; Check Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT