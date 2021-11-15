CBSE To Conduct Board Examinations in New Pattern From 16 November

"There is also curiosity about the new examination pattern," she said.



Twelfth standard student Umang Agarwal said, "There are many dilemmas as it is a new pattern of examination."



Another student Sanchita Dikshit said: "All have been told about the examination pattern, including the right way to answer a question."



"Am just waiting to appear in the examination with the new pattern," he said.



According to the CBSE, for Class 10 students, internal assessment marks have been divided into two parts — ten-ten each. Similarly for Class 12, it has been divided into 15-15 marks.



This time, the students have been given an option to appear in the examination centre of their choice, as due to COVID-19, many of them were displaced.



Many students are still at their native places while their schools are at other locations.