CBSE Releases Admit Cards, Roll Numbers for Class X and XII Term 1 Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 9 November released the Term 1 exam's admit cards and roll numbers for students of Classes X and XII.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 9 November, released the Term 1 exam's admit cards and roll numbers for students of Classes X and XII.
The admit cards, that come along with exam guidelines are available for download at the board's websites - cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, reported NDTV.
While the Term 1 CBSE exams for minor papers will begin from 16 November for Class XII, Class X students will have their Term 1 exams for minor subjects from 17 November.
Exams for the major papers are scheduled to take place from 30 November for Class X and from 1 December for Class XII.
In total, CBSE offers as many as 114 subjects for Class XII and 75 for Class 10. Of the 114, 19 are major subjects for Class 12 and the remaining are minor subjects. In case of Class X, 9 out of the 75 are major ones, and the rest 66 are minor papers.
Students can download the admit cards by following these steps:
Visit cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
Click on the link that says 'Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card'
Login with your user id and password
Download the admit card and take a print out of the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)