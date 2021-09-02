CBI Arrests Anil Deshmukh's Lawyer, Own Sub-Inspector in 'Leakage' Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 2 September, arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer in the case of the alleged leakage of a CBI probe document. The document related to the ongoing inquiry against Deshmukh in a corruption case.

The CBI has also arrested one of its own sub-inspectors in the case, news agency ANI reported.

The arrests come a day after the CBI picked up Deshmukh's son-in-law, Gaurav Chaturvedi, and his lawyer Anand Daga, in connection with the case.

The two had been detained by the central agency for questioning on Wednesday evening, and had subsequently been released.