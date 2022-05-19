Bengal Teacher Hiring 'Scam': CBI Files FIR Against Education Min, His Daughter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against West Bengal minister of state for education, Paresh Chandra Adhikari and his daughter, Ankita Adhikari charging the two under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

Meanwhile, Paresh Chandra Adhikari finally reached the Kolkata airport on Thursday, 19 May, evening, from where he was taken directly to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata for questioning by the CBI sleuths.