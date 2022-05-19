Delhi: LHMC Resident Docs Announce Strike After 'Assault' at Kalawati Hospital

The Resident Doctor's Association now wants an institutional FIR to be filed with the arrest of all culprits with immediate effect. They are also demanding registration of a case under the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage to property) Act, 2008.

The association wants the appointment of separate bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable areas, the formation of a Quick Response Team with immediate effect and strict implementation of one patient-one relative protocol in hospitals.