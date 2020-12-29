Dry Run for COVID Vaccine Concludes in AP, Punjab, Gujarat & Assam

The run was conducted by the District Collector with the aid of a district and block task force, and proved useful for revealing any hold-ups during the actual exercise of inoculation.

The statement also informed that “specific teams were formed for various tasks by the district administration,” and “field feedback on the first day of dun run was also reviewed on 29 December through Video conferencing with State & District Programme officers by Joint Secretary (Public Health).”

All partaking states expressed satisfaction regarding the operational approach and the aid of IT platforms to ensure transparency and monitoring of inoculation processes, the statement added.