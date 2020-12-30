Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for Use in UK
The vaccine is also being produced in India under the name ‘Covishield’ by the Serum Institute of India
The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the United Kingdom.
"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for use," the UK government said on Wednesday, 30 December.
The vaccine is also being produced in India under the name 'Covishield' by the Serum Institute of India, which had applied for emergency use authorisation to India's drug regulator a few days back.
Earlier, the UK had given approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout, becoming the first country to approve the said vaccine as well as the first Western country to approve a vaccine against COVID-19.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.