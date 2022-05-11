Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time, Where to Watch, Other Details

Residents of countries situated in the Western Hemisphere will be lucky to witness the first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 on 15 May and 16 May 2022 according to the different time zones.

NASA has confirmed that the eclipse is going to be a partial one and will be visible to the ones in South and West Asia, Africa, parts of the Indian ocean, entire South America, most parts of North America and a few islands in the Pacific as well as the Atlantic oceans.