Atiq Ahmed Murder: Two Former High Court Chief Justices Added To Probe Panel

Former Chief Justices of the Allahabad and Jharkhand High Court, Justices Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Virender Singh, have been added to the judicial commission probing the deaths of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

The Uttar Pradesh government ‘reconstituted’ the three-member panel, making Justice Bhosale the head and Justice Singh the vice-chairman. The commission conducted an investigation in Prayagraj’s Colvin Hospital and Dhoomanganj police station on Friday, 5 May.