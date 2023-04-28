Highlights: SC Questions UP Govt on Atiq Ahmed's Death; Sisodia Denied Bail

The Supreme Court on Friday, 28 February, questioned the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to the killing of ganster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.



The court asked the UP government for a "comprehensive affidavit" on the steps taken to probe the killings that took place in Prayagraj on 15 April. As per Livelaw, it also sought information on the probe into the extra-judicial killings of the other accused in the Umesh Pal murder case



While hearing the PIL seeking an independent inquiry into the gunning down of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, the bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also questioned the UP government’s counsel on how the killers could have known where to come and attack.



"Because of this court's judgement, any accused in police custody must be taken for a medical examination every two days. These assailants have been going three days in a row," Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the UP government, responded.

When the court asked him why were the duo not taken to the hospital gate in an ambulance — “Why were they made to walk and paraded?" — Rohatgi said:

"That distance is very short, Your Lordship."