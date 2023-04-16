Atiq Ahmed Murder | UP Govt Failed in its Duty: Ex-Chief Justice of Allahabad HC
To provide necessary care and protection to an accused is prime duty of an investigating agency.
The gruesome murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, which unfolded on the night of Saturday, 15 April, amid police and media presence, indicates serious issues around law and order in Uttar Pradesh.
The video of the incident, recorded by mediapersons present at the spot, also discloses how casually Atiq and his brother, who are accused of serious crimes, were taken to get their medical check-up.
When Atiq had expressed grave concerns over an alleged imminent threat to his life and sought protection from the Supreme Court, even the court is reported to have verbally told him: "The state machinery will take care of you"
The government of Uttar Pradesh failed in doing that.
The incident also begs some burning questions.
The Police Must Find Answers
The two persons killed were known criminals, and they were brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati prison amid heavy security. Why was the security watered down to this point when (as per what is evident in the video) the assailants could just burst in and shoot them down? How is it that the accused assassins were taken for medical check-up in such a casual manner? Who gave the instructions?
These, among others, are some important questions, and the state authorities must look into this.
Following the murder, the police arrested three culprits. Now, they must investigate the case with all seriousness. Immediate action must be taken against responsible officers, and the judicial inquiry instituted should be made functional at once.
It must also be understood that fascism is marching fast in our country. A big struggle lies ahead.
(Justice Govind Mathur is a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
