Amitabh & Nutan Thakur's Thorny History With the UP Govt – And Not Just Yogi's

The woman had accused BSP MP Atul Rai of rape in 2019, and in a Facebook Live video made when she set herself on fire, had said that she was being harassed and threatened even though Rai was in judicial custody, and that he was being supported by senior police officers.

The FIR and the arrest come after Thakur was given the "bizarre response" by the police that he was put under house arrest on 21 August because of anger against him in connection with the self-immolation of the woman who had accused Rai of rape.

It is at this time that Thakur made the claim that the chief minister was "petrified" of him and his wife, Dr Nutan Thakur.

But why would Thakur and his wife 'scare' the UP government? Here's how both have a history of being at loggerheads with the authorities.