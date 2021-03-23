IPS Amitabh Thakur Deemed ‘Not Fit’ for Service, Forced to Retire

IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur has been given premature retirement from his service after terming him "not fit" for service.

Once suspended by Uttar Pradesh government in 2015 after he accused Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav of "threatening" him, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 17 March ordered him to retire.

The order copy was sent to the Uttar Pradesh government where Thakur was currently posted as an Inspector General of Police.

A 1992-batch IPS, Thakur was given retirement orders even before the completion of his service with immediate effect in the public interest.