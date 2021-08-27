'Abetment of Suicide': Ex-IPS Officer, Who Announced UP CM Candidature, Arrested
This is in connection with the death of a UP woman, and a friend of her’s, who had attempted to self-immolate.
Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who had earlier announced his candidature against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) polls, was arrested on Friday, 27 August.
Earlier in the day, an abetment to suicide case was registered at the Hazratganj police station against BSP MP Atul Rai and the former IPS officer. This is in connection with the death of a UP woman and a friend of hers—both of who had attempted to self immolate outside the Supreme Court on 16 August.
In the Facebook live video, the woman reportedly shared that she had filed the rape case against Atul Rai in 2019. She had also alleged that some senior police officers were supporting the accused.
THE FIR
A case has been registered against Thakur and Rai under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide), as well as under sections 120 B, 167 ,195-A , 218, 504 and 506
PREVIOUSLY
Previously, on 21 August, Thakur was reportedly put under house arrest ahead of his planned visit to Gorakhpur.
In a video message, Thakur said that when he was preparing to leave, the Gomti Nagar police arrived and told him that he can't go ahead with the planned visit citing security reasons.
He further added that the police didn't let him go even when he asked them to provide him security instead of cancelling the visit.
"I sent a letter to them and they gave me a bizarre response. They said that I couldn't visit Gorakhpur and Faizabad due to the self immolation of a couple outside the Supreme Court. The woman had alleged rape by an MP and they said that it had led to anger amongst women against me and I can't go."Amitabh Thakur, Former IPS Officer
Thakur, who was given compulsory retirement following a decision taken by the Home Ministry in March, said that it seems like "Yogi Adityanathji is scared because of my visit' and added that 'it is rather funny that a tall leader like him was petrified of me and my wife".
