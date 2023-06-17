AAP Calls Out 'Adipurush' For Cheap Language, Demands Apology From Makers

Om Rauth's Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, among others.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, 17 June, accused the Centre and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of “insulting” Hinduism by “promoting and supporting” Adipurush.
In a video posted on AAP’s Twitter handle, Singh asked,
Adipurush, a film based on the Ramayana, directed by Om Raut, that released on 16 June has landed itself in a soup as opposition parties and the general public are both calling it out for using “cheap language.”
Singh alleged on Saturday, “All Chief Ministers of the BJP were busy insulting Lord Ram by promoting and supporting such a movie, which has cheap dialogues.”
Going on a tirade against the dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, Singh alleged,
Singh also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda for promoting the film.
However, it's not just him or the AAP. Congress party’s Supriya Shrinate also called out the film for doing a “business of religion,” saying that it used objectionable language.
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi also demanded an apology from the makers of Adipurush for the “pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman.”
She took to Twitter to say,
A writ petition was filed against the film in the Delhi High Court by the Hindu Sena for “deeply offending” Hindus by an objectionable and inaccurate portrayal of their gods.
