From Mob Attacks To Vandalism; Here's Every Controversy 'Adipurush' Has Courted

Adipurush, Om Raut's contemporary retelling of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, has been making making headlines even before its release. Merely a day old at the box office (since its release on 16 June), the film has found itself mired in several controversies.

The film, featuring Prabhas as Raghav (or Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (or Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (or Ravana), has sparked intense debates, violent incidents, and even a PIL lodged in the Delhi High Court.

Here's a detailed account of the controversies the film is courting: