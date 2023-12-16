AAP MP Raghav Chadha Seeks Investigation in Parliament Security Breach Case

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AAP MP Raghav Chadha Seeks Investigation in Parliament Security Breach Case

AAP leader Raghav Chadha has demanded an investigation and a report on the Parliament security breach.
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Member of Parliament from Punjab, Raghav Chadha, called for an investigation and parliamentary discussion into the Parliament security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on on Friday, 15 December.

Chadha expressed concern about how the intruders passed elaborate security checks, who let them in, and the inadequate maintenance of security systems.

Regarding the major security lapse, the AAP leader said,

"The parliament building is supposed to be the safest building in our country. But if the parliament building is not safe, then what about the rest of the country?"

Chadha urged all the opposition leaders to hold a discussion and emphasised the need for accountability. He also called for the Home Minister and security agencies to address the matter.

Chadha said that the government should be open about what transpired and take both – the nation and the Members of Parliament – into confidence.

Chadha questioned the security of Parliament and the country, arguing that seeking answers from the government is not partisan politics. He also put forward the question and asked,

"This is a matter of a security breach in the building, considered the safest in India. If we don't seek answers from the government, then whom will we seek them from?"

The AAP leader expressed concern over the intruders' ability to sneak in smoke cans, questioning how they managed to do so despite strict security measures in place.

He added that the government's silence on the matter raises numerous questions

